Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boerse unit By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s reserve bank stated on Saturday it was taking legal actions to counter a claim submitted in a U.S. court by lenders looking for to seize $1.7 billion of its properties held by Deutsche Boerse’s (DE:-RRB- Clearstream unit.

The German stock market operator stated earlier the lenders had actually submitted the suit in a New York court looking for to need Clearstream to surrender properties that presumably belong to Iran’s reserve bank. It stated the cleaning home thinks about the claims to be unproven and will take actions to beat them.

Amir Hossein Tayyebi Fard, a deputy guv of the Iranian reserve bank, stated in a declaration: “After repeated legal defeats in Luxembourg, the U.S. plaintiffs are seeking legal action in U.S. courts against Clearstream. Serious legal action is also underway to counter these measures.”

Tayyebi Fard did not offer information of the bank’s legal procedures to avoid a seizure of the properties which he stated deserved $1.7 billion, according to the declaration published on the bank’s site.

U.S. authorities have actually targeted Luxembourg- based Clearstream for several years in an examination over whether it broke U.S. cash laundering and Iran sanction laws. Deutsche Boerse has actually rejected misbehavior.

In 2019, a Luxembourg court declined to …