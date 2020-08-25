Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were ‘constructive’: Tasnim By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

4/4

©Reuters International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi uses a mask throughout conference with Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran

2/4

DUBAI (Reuters) – Talks with the U.N. nuclear guard dog’s chief were useful, Iran’s leading nuclear authorities Ali Akbar Salehi was priced quote as stating on Tuesday, after conference Rafael Grossi who took a trip to Iran to look for gain access to for inspectors to 2 presumed previous atomic websites.

“Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities,” stated Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the semi-official Tasnim news company.

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR