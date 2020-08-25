Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were ‘constructive’: Tasnim By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi uses a mask throughout conference with Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran



DUBAI (Reuters) – Talks with the U.N. nuclear guard dog’s chief were useful, Iran’s leading nuclear authorities Ali Akbar Salehi was priced quote as stating on Tuesday, after conference Rafael Grossi who took a trip to Iran to look for gain access to for inspectors to 2 presumed previous atomic websites.

“Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities,” stated Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the semi-official Tasnim news company.

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start.”