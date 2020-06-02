Iran says scientist jailed by US to be released ‘in days’ – Middle East Monitor

The Iranian Foreign Ministry introduced yesterday that Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who’s in US custody will return to Iran “in days”, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

ISNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying that Asgari’s case “has been closed in America and he will probably return to the country in the next two or three days. That is, if no issues or obstacles come up.”

In November, a US court docket acquitted Asgari of stealing commerce secrets and techniques fees, nonetheless he was not released due to claims he broke immigration legal guidelines.

In March, Asgari instructed the Guardian that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) company was conserving him in a detention centre in Louisiana with out fundamental sanitation and refused to let him return to Iran regardless of his acquittal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed final month that Asgari had caught the novel coronavirus throughout his incarceration.

Iran, which is claimed to be holding no less than 5 Americans has lately referred to as for a complete trade of prisoners with the United States, which is claimed to be holding 15 Iranians.