Iran says it has detained US-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack – Middle East Monitor

Iran stated on Saturday that its intelligence forces have detained a US-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it implicated of lagging a 2008 battle that eliminated 14, and of preparing more attacks, reported Reuters

It was unclear when the reported detention happened or where.

Iranian state TELEVISION pointed out an intelligence ministry declaration however it did not state how, where or when the supposed arrest happened, just that it followed a “complicated operation”.

“Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar (Thunder) group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America, was arrested following a complicated operation, and is now in (our agents’) powerful hands,’” the declaration stated.

Tondar did not validate the detention. In response to what it stated were reports of Sharmahd’s “abduction”, the group stated on its site it did not validate “stories being told by various networks”.

However it stated in an earlier publishing on social networks that:

Tondar will continue to combat even in the lack of a leader.

The United States State Department did not right away react to an ask for remark.

Based in Los Angeles, the obscure Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar, says it looks for to bring back the Iranian monarchy that was toppled by the 1979 Islamic transformation. It runs …