Iran says coronavirus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high – Panorama

Iran on Monday introduced nearly 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest every day rely in two months, because it warned of one other “dangerous peak” in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, in response to AFP.

“People seem to think the coronavirus is over… some officials also believe everything” is again to regular, mentioned Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

“The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak,” he mentioned in a televised interview.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour raised Iran’s caseload to 154,445 with 2,979 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours.

He added that the virus had claimed one other 81 lives in the previous day, up by 18 in contrast with Sunday and elevating the full to 7,878.

According to Namaki, the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan are at present battling surges in infections.

He added that half Iran’s fatalities for the previous day had been recorded in three provinces, with out naming them.

“If this continues, deaths can reach three digits again.”