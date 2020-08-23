Iran says black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart – Middle East Monitor

Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian guest aircraft reveals it was hit by 2 missiles 25 seconds apart which guests were still alive for a long time after the effect of the very first blast, Iran stated on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The statement by the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization marks the very first main report on the contents of the cockpit voice and information recordings, which were sent out to France for checking out in July.

Tehran has stated it inadvertently shot down the Ukraine airliner in January at a time of severe stress with theUnited States All 176 individuals aboard the aircraft were eliminated.

The 2nd rocket hit the airplane 25 seconds after the very first, however just 19 seconds of that space was recorded on the recordings due to the fact that of damage from the very first rocket, Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh was pointed out as stating by state tv.

“Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit indicated that the passengers were alive … 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane,” he was reported as stating.

“Therefore, no analysis of the performance and effects of the second missile was obtained from the aircraft’s black box.”

The airplane’s flight team …