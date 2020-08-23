Iran says black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters General view of the particles of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 aircraft that crashed after liftoff from Iran’s Imam (*25 *) airport, on the borders of Tehran



DUBAI (Reuters) – Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian guest aircraft reveals it was hit by 2 missiles 25 seconds apart which travelers were still alive for a long time after the effect of the very first blast, Iran stated on Sunday.

The statement by the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization marks the very first main report on the contents of the cockpit voice and information recordings, which were sent out to France for checking out in July.

Tehran has stated it unintentionally shot down the Ukraine airliner in January, at a time of severe stress with theUnited States All 176 individuals aboard the aircraft were eliminated.

“Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit, indicated that the passengers were alive … 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane,” Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh was pointed out as stating by state tv.

Iran has actually remained in talks with Ukraine, Canada and other countries that had residents aboard the downed aircraft, and who have actually required an extensive …