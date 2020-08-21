The level of US seclusion at the UN has actually been driven house by official letters from 13 of the 15 security council members opposing Trump administration tries to extend the financial embargo on Iran.

The letters by the council members were all released in the 24 hr because the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, pertained to the UN’s New York head office to declare Iran in non-compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal.

Under that deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA), extensive UN sanctions on Iran would be brought back 1 month after the statement. But nearly every other council member has actually released letters stating that the US has no standing to activate this sanctions “snapback” due to the fact that it left the JCPOA in May 2018.

The US has stated it is still technically an individual due to the fact that it is called as one in a 2015 security council resolution backing the JCPOA. The argument was declined by France, the UK and Germany even prior to Pompeo made his statement.

Since then, Reuters reported that it had actually seen letters from Russia, China, Germany, Belgium, Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Indonesia, Estonia and Tunisia, all declining the US position.

Only the Dominican Republic has yet to release an official letter on the topic. Last week the Caribbean state was the only security council member to back the US when it attempted to extend an arms embargo onIran Pompeo checked out the island 2 days after that vote.

Council members who typically think about …