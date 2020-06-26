Iran reports explosion at gas-storage tank near sensitive military site – Armenian News

Iran’s Defense Ministry stated Friday that has been an explosion at an Iranian gas-storage facility in an space with a sensitive military site to the east of Tehran.

The explosion befell within the “public area” of Parchin moderately than the military site, RFE/RL reports, citing Defense Ministry spokesman Davoud Abdi who talked to the Iranian state TV.

Western intelligence providers imagine Tehran had carried out exams at the military site greater than a decade in the past that have been related to the event of nuclear weapons. Iran denies these reports.

Abdi stated a hearth attributable to the explosion was introduced below management and that there have been no casualties. He didn’t present any details about the reason for the explosion.

But the Fars information company, which is near Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) quoted what it referred to as “an informed source” as saying a gasoline storage tank had exploded near a military base.

According to Fars, the supply emphasised that the explosion had nothing to do with the military base itself.

It additionally stated police have been investigating the blast.