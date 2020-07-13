Iran reports 194 more fatalities from coronavirus – Middle East Monitor

Iran on Sunday confirmed 194 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide demise toll to 12,829, Anadolu Agency stories.

An extra 2,186 folks examined optimistic for COVID-19, elevating the general rely to 252,720, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari mentioned.

She added {that a} complete of 219,993 folks have to date recovered and been discharged from hospitals, including that 3,359 sufferers stay in important situation.

Iran’s Khuzestan, Razavi Khorasan, West Azerbaijan and Mazandaran provinces are within the crimson zone, essentially the most severe indicator. The capital Tehran, Fars, Kerman, Alborz, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Golestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan and East Azerbaijan provinces are among the many high-risk areas.

Since originating in China final December, the pandemic has claimed over 565,700 lives in 188 international locations and areas.

More than 12.73 million instances have been reported worldwide, whereas over 7.02 million sufferers have recovered to date, in response to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

