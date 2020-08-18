Iran is reported to have actually paid bounties to a Taliban faction for killing United States and union soldiers in Afghanistan, leading to 6 attacks in 2015 consisting of a suicide battle at the United States airbase in Bagram, The Guardian reports.

According to CNN, United States intelligence evaluated that Iran paid the bounties to the Haqqani network, for the Bagram attack on 11 December, which eliminated 2 civilians and hurt more than 70 others, consisting of 2 Americans.

The Pentagon chose not to take vindictive action in the hope of protecting a peace deal the Trump administration concurred with the Taliban in February, the CNN report stated. In January, less than a month after the Bagram attack, the United States eliminated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard basic Qassem Suleimani, in a drone strike in Baghdad, however that attack is not believed to have actually been a direct retaliation for Bagram.

“The Department of Defense does not disclose timelines or discussions surrounding internal deliberations and intelligence briefings. With that being said, the department has repeatedly demanded, both publicly and privately, that Iran cease its scourge of malign and destabilizing behavior throughout the Middle East and the world,” a Pentagon representative, Maj Rob Lodewick, stated.

The report comes almost 2 months after accusations that Russia was paying …