Iran releases game to ‘avenge’ Soleimani’s death – Middle East Monitor

An Iranian gaming company has released a mobile app called “Severe Revenge” which offers gamers the ability to ‘avenge’ the assassination of late Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike on 3 January.

It is categorised as a strategy game on Café Bazaar, which is Iran’s Android marketplace founded in 2011 by graduates and students from Iranian universities and is sub-titled as Sardar Delha, or ‘Commander of the Hearts’ in Farsi.

Earlier this week, Al-Arabiya reported on the emergence of an Iranian board game, developed by Iran Bazi, an Iranian gaming company which is also based on a similar concept. The game is said to have first been released in February.

A mobile game titled “Severe Revenge” has been released on #Iran‘s android market @cafebazaar. It also revolves around avenging slain #IRGC commander Soleimani.https://t.co/YiO4dyPPAQ pic.twitter.com/1ufIGd3epr — Khosro Kalbasi (@KhosroKalbasi) September 2, 2020

“Severe Revenge is a family brain teaser game about taking revenge against terrorist America so that families, youth and teens can spend their time and energy fighting the enemy even while relaxing and having fun,” Iran Bazi says about the game on its website,…