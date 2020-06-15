Iran reins in family planning as population ages

Image copyright

EPA

Iran has limited the provision of family planning services at state-run hospitals as it tries to improve its population size.

Vasectomies will no longer be carried out at state-run medical centres and contraceptives will simply be agreed to women whose health may be at risk.

Such services will, however, be provided at private hospitals.

The government is becoming concerned about fewer births and an increasingly ageing population.

Is Iran facing an additional wave of coronavirus?

Country profile

Annual population growth has dropped below 1% and, if no action is taken, Iran could become among the world’s oldest countries in the next 30 years, medical ministry says.

Just couple of years ago, the nation was recorded as having population growth of 1.4%. The rate in neighbouring Iraq was 2.3% and 1.8% in Saudi Arabia, according to World Bank data.

Marriage and children within marriage are both in decline, Iran’s state-run news agency Irna reports, largely because of economic hardship.

Last month, Deputy Health Minister Seyed Hamed Barakati reported that the marriage rate had dropped by 40% in ten years.

“With this trend, we will be one of the oldest countries in the world in the next 30 years,” that he said.

Iran enjoyed a population boom after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 but went to on implement a powerful population get a grip on policy.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been calling for folks to have more children, saying he wants the current population population of 80 million to grow to 150 million.