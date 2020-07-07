Iran records highest daily virus deaths since outbreak – Panorama

Iran on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-February, Anadolu agency reported.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said 200 people had succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The overall death toll has already reached 11,931 while the final amount of people infected by the deadly virus stands at 245,688. In yesteryear 24 hours, 2,637 new cases were recorded.

The startlingly steep jump in fatalities has taken both health authorities and people by surprise. The previous record single-day death toll was 163 on July 5, and before that 162 on June 29.

It is reminded, Iran, one of many first countries in the region to see the outbreak of COVID-19, reported its first two deaths on Feb. 19 in the town of Qom, 140 km south of Tehran.