Iran president calls for probe into effects of Beirut explosion – Middle East Monitor

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, has actually called for the consequences of the explosion that ravaged the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Rouhani explained the explosion as a “tragic accident that caused deep sadness in Iran”.

In a message sent out to his Lebanese equivalent, Michel Aoun, the other day, the Iranian president revealed his nation’s preparedness to send out medical help to Lebanon, deal with the injured and offer any other required assistance.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf, likewise verified the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to offer humanitarian support to the Lebanese authorities, the Fars news firm reported.

At least 130 individuals were eliminated and more than 5,000 hurt in a enormous explosion in Beirut port on Tuesday afternoon. The blast might be felt as far as in Cyprus.

