Iran parliament convenes amid coronavirus pandemic – Middle East Monitor

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday known as on the brand new Shura Council to cooperate with the federal government and put nationwide pursuits above private good points.

This got here in the course of the inaugural session of the 11th spherical of parliament following the legislative elections that occurred in February.

Parliament was closed for six weeks as a part of preventive measures taken to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“I hope that during the remaining year, the government will succeed in cooperating and working together,” Rouhani mentioned, calling on MPs to position “national interests above personal, party or constituency interests”.

However, Iranian journalist Fereshteh Sadeghi questioned the potential for the brand new parliament cooperating with the Rouhani authorities.

“Hassan Rouhani again offers olive branch to new parliament, saying he doesn’t seek confrontation but friendship while they have the right of investigation,” she mentioned on Twitter, including that Rouhani “knows these rivals can’t be controlled as Ali Larijani [outgoing Shura Council Speaker] did it for him in the past 7 years. God help him!”

