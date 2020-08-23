Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site: TV By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters A view of a damage structure after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan

DUBAI (Reuters) – A fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear center last month was the outcome of sabotage, the representative for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation informed state TV channel al-Alam onSunday

“The explosion at Natanz nuclear facility was a result of sabotage operations, security authorities will reveal in due time the reason behind the blast,” statedBehrouz Kamalvandi

Iran’s leading security body in July stated that the reason for the fire had actually been figured out however would be revealed later on. Iranian authorities stated that the fire had caused considerable damage that might slow the advancement of sophisticated uranium enrichment centrifuges.

