Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation released an image purportedly showing the damaged building





A fire has reportedly damaged a building at a nuclear facility in Iran.

Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi said there was an incident in “one of the industrial sheds under construction” at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

There were no fatalities or concerns about contamination, that he added.

The AEOI later published a photo showing a partly burned building, which US-based analysts defined as a new centrifuge assembly workshop.

Centrifuges are expected to produce enriched uranium, which is often used to create reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to BBC Persian journalists before the AEOI’s announcement, an unknown group calling it self “Cheetahs of the Homeland” claimed it had attacked the building. The group said its members were element of “underground opposition with Iran’s security apparatus”.

The claim cannot immediately be verified by the BBC.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, said it had been aware of the reports from Natanz and currently anticipated no affect its verification activities.

The incident comes six days after an explosion close to the Parchin military complex.

The Iranian authorities said the blast was caused by “leaking gas tanks” at the website, but analysts said satellite photographs showed it happened at a nearby missile production facility.

Parchin is where Western powers suspect Iran performed tests linked to nuclear warhead detonations greater than a decade ago. Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies that it sought to develop nuclear weapons.

Natanz, which is about 250km (155 miles) south of the main city Tehran, is Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility.

Mr Kamalvandi told Iranian media that Thursday morning’s incident “took place in one of the industrial sheds being built in the open-air part of the Natanz site”.

“There were no fatalities and no damage was done to the ongoing activities at the complex,” he said.

“As the complex just isn’t active, there is absolutely no concern about [radioactive] contamination. A team of experts of the AEOI are at the website investigating the reason why behind the incident,” he added.

The governor of Natanz city, Ramazanali Ferdowsi, was later quoted by Tasnim news agency as describing the incident as a fire. Fire fighters and rescue teams were deployed to the website, he added.

The Natanz enrichment facility has three large underground halls effective at holding thousands of centrifuges operating in cascades. Uranium hexafluoride gas is fed in to them to separate your lives out the absolute most fissile isotope, U-235.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran agree only to produce low-enriched uranium, which has a 3-4% concentration of U-235 and will be used to make fuel for nuclear power plants. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



In November, Iran unveiled high level centrifuges at Natanz





Iran also consented to install only 5,060 of the oldest and least efficient centrifuges at Natanz until 2026, rather than to carry out any enrichment at its other underground facility, Fordo, until 2031.

Last year, Iran began rolling back these commitments in retaliation for people President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear accord and reinstate crippling economic sanctions lifted by his predecessor Barack Obama.

In November, Iran said it had doubled the amount of advanced centrifuges being operated at Natanz and begun injecting uranium hexafluoride gas into centrifuges at Fordo.