Iran needs assurances that developing Armenian-Israeli ties will not threaten its national interests – Iranian-Armenian lawmaker   – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

Armenia’s choice to open an embassy in Tel Aviv has given floor to a large polemic in Iran, with completely different analysts and representatives of completely different political streams sharing their evaluation and evaluations, in accordance an Iranian-Armenian lawmaker.

In an interview with Tert.am, Robert Beglaryan highlighted Israel’s function within the area – and affect upon Azerbaijan and different neighboring states – as a core difficulty below the Islamic Republic’s everlasting highlight.

“The statesmen in Armenia are also aware of the fact. That’s a sensitive topic. Also in Iran, [top politicians] know that there hasn’t been and will not ever be any threat by Armenia to the country,” he mentioned, expressing hope that Armenia’s future political actions (stemming from the nation’s national interesta) are negotiable on the extent of international ministries.

It comes after the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Armenia’s choice (introduced again in 2019), expressing hope that “Yerevan will revise its plan”.

“We have repeatedly warned other countries about the illegitimacy of the Zionist regime state’s occupant nature, expressing concern in connection with the steps offering even the slightest legitimacy grounds,” he mentioned, including that they’ve shared considerations additionally with the Armenian Government.

Beglaryan added that to the very best of his information, the Armenian Ambassador to Iran had earlier dialogues over the difficulty in an try to mitigate attitudes by conveying the Armenian authorities’s place.

“The maintenance of the two countries’ relations is very important. The presence of an embassy in Tel Aviv is a very sensitive issue for Iran. We, the Iranian-Armenians and those close to Iran’s political life, are aware of the importance which Iran and Armenia have for each other. Armenia, probably, needs to find a format to outline the clear-cut frameworks of its relations with Israel. The two countries need – considering security interests – to develop another [form of] cooperation stemming from their priority concerns. That’s already something which they themselves have to clarify. The problem for Iran is to have assurances that Armenia’s move to develop relations with Israel will not create any threats to its country, particularly in terms of intelligence and information technologies,” Beglaryan defined.

Asked what might stop Amrenia from assembly Iran’s name half-approach, Beglaryan hesitated to present a selected reply. “It is hard to say; the kind of statement may have been made considering the domestic political situation. We need the perception in any case that Israel’s presence in any region – or relations with any country that may deal with its interests – has permanently been and will continue to remain under Iran’s spotlight. I know that Iran too, has always approached Armenia’s problems with a mutual understanding, but this topic is sensitive in a unique way. It is possible to find a right track in case of a reciprocally open interpretation of the bilateral relations,” he added.

Beglaryan additionally famous that the Iranian-Armenian ties are not restricted to only a number of elements, with the 2 international locations being on a really critical regional intersection (Caucasus and Middle East). “I have been content to date with the two countries’ political relations, yet the economic [aspect] has incurred an influence in a way — from certain political conditions,” he mentioned, admitting additionally the prevailing reservations.

The lawmaker famous that the 2 international locations’ relations want “very serious re-arrangements, reorganization and a new strategy” in lots of branches of the financial system other than the power sector.

“I am hopeful that Armenia’s decision to have an embassy in Tel Aviv will not hamper the process,” Beglaryan mentioned.

“I am not sure whether it is [because of] the lack of a political will or the two countries are awaiting until certain other problems are resolved to allow them to proceed further. That’s what we have always encountered. Now, I think, the sooner the doubts are dissipated, the more rapidly the two countries’ economic relations will develop,” he added.