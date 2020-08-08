Iran moves from oil to petrochemicals in export – Middle East Monitor

To lower the frustrating reliance on crude oil exports, which have actually been struck hard by sanctions, Iran is gradually moving focus towards petrochemicals, the nation’s second-largest export market, Anadolu Ageny reports.

Three significant petrochemical jobs worth $1.6 billion were inaugurated on Thursday as part of efforts by the Iran federal government to increase non-oil income at a time when oil exports have actually plunged.

The southern Bushehr province homes Kimia Pars Middle East Petrochemical Plant– with a yearly production capability of 1.65 million lots of methanol– and Kaveh Petrochemical Plant– the biggest methanol manufacturer complex in the world with a day-to-day production of 7,000 loads– according to Shana, a news website related to the Oil Ministry.

The nation’s Lorestan Petrochemical Catalyst Production Unit, which has a yearly production capability of 100 lots of drivers needed to produce polyethylene, lies in the western Lorestan province.

In a clear indicator that Iran is intensely pressing ahead with petrochemical sales, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh stated 13 more jobs would be released by March 21, 2021– completion of the existing Iranian .

