Iran launches underground ballistic missiles for first time – Middle East Monitor

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated the other day it introduced ballistic missiles from “the depths of the Earth” for the first time, global news companies reported regional media stating.

The launch occurred, Al Jazeera reported, throughout the last day of military workouts near Gulf waters.

In a declaration reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC stated it was “the first time in the world” that such a workout had actually been performed.

The IRGC hailed “the successful launch of ballistic missiles from the depths of the Earth in a completely camouflaged way” as an “important achievement that could pose serious challenges to enemy intelligence organisations.”

It likewise launched bombs from Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets to target fixed positions on Bani Farur Island in Iran’s territorial waters.

READ: Iran begins military drills in Gulf, off Strait of Hormuz

“These launches were carried out without the platform and usual equipment,” Al Jazeera reported the IRGC aerospace chief Brigadier-General Amirali Hajizadeh stating on state tv.

“The buried missiles suddenly tear through the ground and hit their targets with precision,” he stated.

During the workout, the IRGC introduced missiles at a mock-up United States carrier in the Gulf waters, triggering American criticism as Washington explained the procedure as “irresponsible”.