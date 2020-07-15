Iran judiciary may halt protesters’ executions after social media storm

Image caption



Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi denied the charges laid against them





Iran’s judiciary has suggested it might halt the executions of three young men convicted in connection with November’s mass anti-government protests, adhering to a social media campaign.

The Persian hashtag #do_not_execute was used five million times after it had been announced on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had upheld their death sentences.

Many a-listers backed the campaign.

On Wednesday night, the judiciary said its chief would consider any request from the men to review their sentences.

Lawyers for the three men also were reportedly told that they could for initially examine the court papers and evidence against their clients.

Iran could be the world’s 2nd most prolific state executioner after China.

Despite suffering the Middle East’s biggest outbreak of Covid-19, that has killed a lot more than 13,000 people and deepened an economic crisis, the Iranian authorities have not stopped trying capital cases and carrying out death sentences.

Early on Tuesday, two Kurdish men were executed in Urumieh prison in West Azerbaijan province.

Diaku Rasoulzadeh and Saber Sheikh Abdollah, who were inside their early 20s and 30s respectively, have been on death row since 2015. They were convicted of planting a bomb at a military parade in Mahabad in 2010.

Diaku Rasoulzadeh and Saber Sheikh Abdollah were executed in the beginning Tuesday





Their lawyer told BBC Persian they were innocent and that no evidence was presented at their trial besides confessions extracted under severe torture.

Amnesty International said the two men were “the latest victims of Iran’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, which systematically relies on fabricated evidence”.

Hours later, the Iranian judiciary’s spokesman confirmed that the death sentences of the three anti-government protesters had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi, that are all reportedly in their 20s, were arrested during November’s unrest, that was triggered by the government’s decision to raise the buying price of petrol.

Millions of Iranians poured to the streets of cities and towns in the united states to protest against poverty, inflation and economic mismanagement. They were met with violence by security forces and hundreds were killed.

Amnesty International said the three men sentenced to death regarding the the protests underwent “grossly unfair trials”.

“Their allegations of torture and other ill-treatment were ignored and ‘confessions’ extracted from Amirhossein Moradi without a lawyer present, reportedly through beatings, electric shocks and being hung upside down, were relied upon to convict them of ‘enmity against God’ through acts of arson and vandalism,” it added.

Graffiti in Tehran saying: “Our defenders are in danger of being executed”





The social media campaign to halt their executions was joined by many prominent figures both inside and outside Iran.

The footballer Masoud Shojaei posted on his Instagram page: “I am asking Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi: Please be merciful with these three Iranian young people. Please stay their execution because of their families and people’s request.”

The actor Shahaab Hosseini wrote: “Swearing on the prophet of kindness and compassion, please stop the executions of these three young people.”

US President Donald Trump also called for the executions to be stopped.

Iran’s judiciary also announced last month that Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist and founder of the influential Telegram account AmadNews, have been sentenced to death for “spreading corruption on earth”.

One of the accusations that he faced was encouraging visitors to participate in anti-government protests in 2017 and 2018.

Zam was located in Paris, but he was lured to Iraq by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence service and then kidnapped and taken back to Iran.

Iran’s government has not offered much help those afflicted with the financial crisis, and the country’s leaders have expressed concern about future unrest.

Many Iranian human rights activists genuinely believe that by undertaking executions and sentencing protesters to death the leaders are hoping to scare people from returning to the streets.