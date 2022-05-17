Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has stated that the country is ready to transport Turkmen gas to Armenia via a swap system. As reported by Armenpress, the Iranian Minister of Oil told Shana news agency, summing up the meeting with Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia.

“Negotiations on gas transportation from Turkmenistan to Armenia have started, and we will soon achieve good results in this regard due to the high capacity of the country’s gas network. “During the talks today, good agreements were reached on increasing the export of gas, petrochemicals and the comprehensive development of mutual relations,” Oji said.

During the meeting with Gnel Sanosyan, Javad Oji expressed readiness of the National Iranian Gas Company to increase gas exports to neighboring Armenia.

In 2004, Armenia and Iran signed a gas-to-electricity exchange deal that would allow Iran to export gas to Armenia for 20 years, and in return, Iran imports electricity from Armenia.