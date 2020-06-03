Iran-Iraq earthquake: 5.0 magnitude tremor hits border region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated.

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km (6.2 miles).

Its epicentre seems to be about 140 km (86 miles) east of Iraqi capital Baghdad, and 52 km (32 miles) west of Īlām, Iran, in keeping with the GFZ.

The quake struck at round 11:39 native time and there are not any quick reviews of casualties.

The GFZ initially recorded a magnitude of 6.three however this was later revised all the way down to 5.0.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit northern Iran earlier this month, killing two folks and injuring 22 extra, in keeping with native media.





People have been compelled to flee their houses after the quake struck capital Tehran 8 May at round 8.18pm (GMT).

Iran officers stated {that a} 21-year-old girls died because of coronary heart failure.

A 60-year-old man died from head accidents within the metropolis of Damavand, about 69 km (42 miles) east of the capital, officers added.