Iran improving Syria defence system to face ‘threats’ – Middle East Monitor

A spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, yesterday revealed details concerning the military agreement signed between Tehran and Syria, Russia Today reported.

Rabiei told reporters that the bilateral agreement includes cooperation in the fields of training, security, technology and military.

Tehran is willing to strengthen Syrian defence systems with Iranian technology, in order to face potential threats, warning of the possibility of terrorist groups bolstering their presence in Syria.

The Iranian official described relations between Iran and Syria as “special”, stressing that cooperation between the two countries has improved during the past years.

Last week, the Iranian Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, signed a military and security agreement with the Syrian Minister of Defence, Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, in Damascus aimed at boosting Syrian air defences.

Israel has recently increased its aerial attacks against what it says are Iranian positions in Syria.