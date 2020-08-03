Iran imposes sanctions on ex-US Security Council member – Middle East Monitor

Iran revealed Sunday that it has actually enforced financial sanctions on a previous United States specialist for playing an active function in Washington’s “economic terrorism against the interests of the Islamic Republic and its citizens”, reports Anadolu Agency

Richard Goldberg, a previous member of the White House National Security Council, now deals with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington believe tank.

He was put on the sanctions list in compliance with the Law on Combating Human Rights Violations and United States Adventurous and Terrorist Actions in the Region gone by the Iranian Parliament in 2017, the nation’s Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration.

“In order to achieve the goals of the aforementioned law in imposing sanctions on American individuals who are actively involved in economic terrorism against the interests of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Richard Goldberg, an affiliate to the FDD and former aide to former US national security advisor John Bolton, will be placed under sanctions set forth in articles 6 to 8 of the said law,” the declaration stated.

Goldberg, called among the organizers of the “maximum pressure” policy that was executed versus Iran after the arrival of United States President Donald Trump, stopped his task at the National Security Council …