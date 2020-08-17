Iran holds UAE responsible for destabalising security in Gulf – Middle East Monitor

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami stated the other day that the Islamic Republic would “continue to provide aid to all resistance movements against the Israeli occupation”, caution “the Gulf states against creating a foothold for Israel in the region.”

Speaking at an interview, Brigadier General Hatami stated: “What happened with the Emirates constitutes a betrayal of the Palestinian people, and the UAE bears the responsibility for destabilising security in the Gulf region, if this happens because of the presence of the Israeli occupation in it.”

He likewise talked about the speeding up local and global advancements and validated that “these developments put us in front of a changing environment, which requires us to deal with these changes properly.”

Hatami worried that “Iran is ready to meet Lebanon’s arms needs, but the choice remains for them,” worrying that “Iran’s methodology is effective deterrence, and we will confront any threat, and our strategy is active defense, as is the case in our confrontation with terrorists.”

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace offer in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the offer was an effort to stave of Tel …