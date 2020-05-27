Iran girl, 13, beheaded by father in ‘honour killing’ – Middle East Monitor

A 13-year-old Iranian lady has been beheaded in a so-called “honour killing” by her father whereas she was sleeping, Iran International TV claimed yesterday.

The vp of girls’s affairs in Iran introduced a particular order to research the homicide in Talesh.

The teen reportedly fled the household residence with a 35-year-old man after her father expressed outrage at their plans to get married.

Local media reported that though Romina instructed authorities she could be in hazard at residence and feared for her life, they handed her again as required by the nation’s legal guidelines. Back at residence, it’s alleged her father used a sickle to kill her.

Her father was arrested for the ‘honour killing’ and the investigation into her homicide is ongoing.

Honuor killings are dedicated by male members of a household in opposition to ladies who’re perceived to have introduced dishonor upon the household.

Following Romina’s demise, Iran’s president urged his Cabinet to hurry up harsher legal guidelines in so-called honour killings.