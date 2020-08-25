Iran FM cites Khamenei fatwa not to develop nuclear weapons – Middle East Monitor

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, stated the other day that his nation did not and will not look for to develop nuclear weapons based upon a spiritual fatwa provided by the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Zarif informed press reporters that Tehran “believes that nuclear weapons are harmful to our country based on religious belief and strategic issues, and it is legally forbidden by the supreme guide’s fatwa”.

“The trigger mechanism is a false expression mentioned by the US and as 13 other countries declared their opposition and the fact that the US has no right to use this mechanism,” Zarif stated, worrying that the upcoming go to of the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA)’s chief to Tehran has no connection with triggering the trigger system by Washington.

Zarif implicated the United States and Israel of weakening local and worldwide security through their ownership of nuclear weapons, in addition to their opposition to the IAEA goals.

“Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA is based on the principle of transparency, and we do not seek to possess nuclear weapons,” the Iranian minister stated.

READ: Iran’s increasing dependence on China

…



Read The Full Article