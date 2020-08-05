Iran executes man convicted for killing Guards soldier in 2017 unrest – Panorama

Authorities on Wednesday executed an Iranian for killing an elite soldier during anti-government unrest in 2017, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

Mostafa Salehi, one of several men sentenced to death for their roles in anti-government protests in recent months, was convicted of shooting Sajjad Shah-Sanai, a member of the Revolutionary Guards.

His execution was carried out as a retribution sentence demanded by the victim’s parents, ISNA said.

The unrest of late 2017 and early 2018 began as demonstrations against economic hardship that spread across the country, triggering violence that killed 21 people and led to thousands of arrests, according to officials: