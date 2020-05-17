Iran denies deal on removal of Syria’s Assad from power – Middle East Monitor

A senior adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday denied reviews about reaching an settlement with Russia on the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria, Anadolu reviews.

In a tweet, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described al-Assad as “the legitimate president of Syria.”

“Report of a deal between Iran and Russia for his resignation is a big lie and a game by the US-Zionist media,” Amir-Abdollahian mentioned.

“Tehran strongly supports the sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity of Syria,” he added.

Iran is a powerful ally of al-Assad regime, the forces of which have been preventing opposition teams in a lethal civil conflict since 2011.

Since then, tons of of 1000’s of individuals are believed to have been killed and thousands and thousands extra displaced by the battle.

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: Israel DM an ‘idiot’ over claims Iran withdrawing from Syria