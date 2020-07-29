Iran delegation visits Ukraine to discuss compensation after plane downed – Middle East Monitor

An Iranian delegation will show up in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, today to discuss compensation for the households of the Boeing 737 guests which were eliminated by an Iranian rocket previously this year.

The Iranian delegation is set up to hold talks today and tomorrow worrying the financial worth of the compensation.

Last January, the Iranian military shot down an Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) guest jet after misinterpreting it for a rocket in the middle of increased stress with the United States.

The rocket attack eliminated all 176 individuals on board, consisting of 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukraine, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 British nationals in addition to the plane’s 6 team members.

READ: Iran has actually sent out black boxes of downed plane to France