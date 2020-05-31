Iran criticises US over police killing, slams racism – Middle East Monitor

Iran took Washington to process on Saturday over the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests within the United States over racial injustice, Reuters report.

“Some don’t think #BlackLivesMatter,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Twitter. “To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism.”

“The U.S. government is squandering its citizens’ resources,” Zarif stated in a tweet echoing a 2018 assertion from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The tweet featured a picture of Pompeo’s assertion addressing protests in Iran, however with components crossed out and changed.

Iran’s international ministry earlier denounced the killing in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests in a number of cities, a few of which have turned violent.

A ministry assertion condemned what it known as “the tragic murder of black people and deadly racial discrimination in the United States”.

“The voices of the protesters must be heard,” it stated.

