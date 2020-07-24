Iran condemns US jet fly-by of airliner, US says it kept safe distance – Middle East Monitor

Iran stated on Friday a US fighter jet “harassed” an Iranian civilian airliner in an act of terrorism that hurt and worried guests, dismissing a US account that the jet was simply performing a visual evaluation, Reuters reports.

State TELEVISION video footage of the within of the Mahan Air airliner revealed a traveler lying stable on the flooring and another with an injured nose and forehead, providing his bloodied face mask to the electronic camera.

Several guests, some seen shrieking and screaming, were hurt in the flight manoeuvre over Syria as the airliner quickly altered elevation to prevent crash, according to Iranian media.

The US armed force stated its F-15 had kept at a safe distance.

Its Central Command, which manages American soldiers in the area, stated the fighter was performing a visual evaluation of the airliner as it passed near the Tanf fort in Syria, house to US forces.

The evaluation was performed in accordance with global requirements “at a safe distance of about 1,000 metres (3,280 feet)… to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at Tanf garrison,” senior spokesperson Captain Bill Urban stated.

“Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft.”

The United States has actually long implicated Mahan Air of transporting weapons for Iranian- connected guerrillas in Syria and somewhere else and enforced sanctions on the airline company considering that 2011.

The pilot of the traveler aircraft called the jet pilots to alert them to keep a safe distance and they determined themselves as American, Iran’s main IRIB news company reported.

Iranian Road Minister Mohammad Eslami was estimated by the semi-official ISNA news company as stating Tehran had actually lodged a problem with the International Civil Aviation Organization, explaining Thursday’s occurrence as a “terrorist act, one of aggression”.

Laya Joneydi, vice president for legal affairs, was estimated as stating by Iranian media that the US action was “harassment of a passenger plane” and a “clear violation of aviation security”.

“The explanations provided so far (by the US military) are unjustified and unconvincing,” she stated.

Lebanon’s effective Iran- backed Hezbollah motion, condemned the occurrence in a declaration as a “terrorist act …that could have led to consequences of an unknown extent in the region”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated the encounter may be connected to the upcoming US governmental election, state media reported.

“The security of West Asia should not become a plaything in the US election campaign,” ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi stated. He did not elaborate.

“Iran won’t leave any hostile move against its nation unanswered and shall respond decisively and appropriately to any irrational move in due time,” Mousavi stated.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif implicated the United States of threatening civilian guests. “These outlaws must be stopped before disaster,” he tweeted.

The Iranian aircraft was heading from Tehran to Beirut.

Video video footage revealed oxygen masks fallen from the overhead roofing panels. One jet can be translucented a seat window flying some distance away in a clear blue sky.

“I saw a black plane approaching us, and then we lost our balance,” one unknown hurt traveler informed state TELEVISION.

“It was a jet. Almost so near our plane.”