Iran condemns UAE deal with Israel, saying it’s a ‘huge mistake’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned today’s arrangement in between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, saying in a heated speech Saturday that the UAE made a “huge mistake.”

Rouhani called the brand-new diplomatic ties in between the UAE and Israel a “betrayal of the will of the Palestinian people and the will of Muslims.”

In a historical relocation, the UAE ended up being the 3rd nation in the Middle East to formally develop diplomatic ties with Israel, in a supposed effort to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank– a policy Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has actually long promoted.

“We are warning them [UAE] do not invite Israel into this region, they will have a different agenda you may be treated in a different way to now,” Rouhani stated in a speech equated by Global News.

“They have made a huge mistake and committed a treacherous act,” he included.

Netanyahu has actually considering that made it clear that Israel has actually not ended any prepare for the addition of the West Bank, however rather the policy has actually been “temporarily” postponed.

Palestinians likewise have actually stated this brand-new alliance is not a program of increased peace or security in the area, however rather a move the additional legitimizes Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian area in the West Bank.

“I never expected this poison dagger to come from an Arab country,” a senior Palestinian authorities and veteran …