Iran condemns man to death for spying on Qasem Soleimani – Middle East Monitor

An Iranian citizen have been sentenced to death after being convicted of spying on the late Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, government spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

Esmaili said Mahmoud Ismaili Majd provided information concerning the whereabouts of Soleimani to Israel and the United States.

Majd who used to work in the Quds Force, “had provided security information about the Iranian armed forces as well as Qasem Soleimani’s places of residence and whereabouts in exchange for money”, the official said.

The death sentence has been upheld and will be completed soon, that he added.

Soleimani was killed at the beginning of the year in a US drone attack near Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport.

