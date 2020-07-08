Iran calls for global response to Israel after blast at nuclear site – Armenian News

Iran on Tuesday called for action against Israel, following a recent blast at the Natanz nuclear facility that has been blamed on the Jewish state.

“This method Israel is using is dangerous, and it could spread to anywhere in the world,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said throughout a press conference, The Times of Israel reports, citing a translation of his remarks by Israel’s Channel 12 news.

The spokesman added: “The international community must respond and set limits to these dangerous actions by the Zionist regime.”

His comments came as Iran appeared to publicly acknowledge on Tuesday that last week’s fire at Natanz, which poorly damaged a building used for producing centrifuges, wasn’t an accident. Israeli TV reports, without naming sources, have said the blast destroyed the laboratory in which Iran developed faster centrifuges and set back the Iranian nuclear program by one or two years.