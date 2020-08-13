Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz – Middle East Monitor

The Iranian navy boarded and briefly took a Liberian- flagged oil tanker near the tactical Strait of Hormuz, a United States military authorities stated today.

The United States Military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) released a black and white video revealing what seemed Iranian unique forces boarding the ship.

Today in worldwide waters, Iranian forces, consisting of 2 ships and an Iranian “Sea King” helicopter, overtook and boarded a ship called the ‘Wila’ pic.twitter.com/455UQ5jwHT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 12, 2020

“The last position of the forces appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan,” it stated.

The helicopter included seemed a Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King, which just Iran’s navy runs. The Iranian navy likewise manages all operations in the Gulf of Oman on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of all international oil trade passes.

United States military authorities did not use any factor for Iran taking the vessel, while Iranian state media and authorities did not instantly acknowledge the seizure or deal descriptions.

Two other Iranian marine vessels participated in the seizure, Central Command stated.

In July, a US-sought oil tanker was …