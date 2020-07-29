Iran blasts dummy US aircraft carrier with missiles

Image copyright

Iran has actually introduced missiles at a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier in the tactical Strait of Hormuz.

The drill consisted of fire so heavy that the US military momentarily put 2 local bases on alert.

The US navy condemned the “irresponsible and reckless behaviour by Iran”, identifying it an effort”to intimidate and coerce”

The workout comes at a time of increased stress in between Tehran and Washington in the Gulf waters.

The drills – called Prophet Mohammed 14 th – were transmitted on state tv.

The mock-up – which looks like a carrier the US consistently cruises into the Gulf – is revealed with dummy fighter jets on either side of its landing strip. Missiles are then introduced from a range of angles, consisting of some targeted at thecarrier

Another rocket fired from a helicopter appears to strike the side of the phony warship.

“What was shown today in these exercises, at the level of aerospace and naval forces, was all offensive,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards leader Major General Hossein Salami informed state tv.

Ballistic rocket fire was discovered and caused American soldiers being placed on alert in the UAE and Qatar, the US armed force stated.

“The US Navy conducts defensive exercises with our partners promoting maritime security in support of freedom of navigation; whereas, Iran conducts offensive exercises, attempting to intimidate and coerce,” stated Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokesperson for the US Navy’s Bahrain- based Fifth Fleet.