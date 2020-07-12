The report signals a new phase in the investigation in to the crash, because the aircraft’s black box flight recorder is because of be delivered to Paris, where international investigators will finally be able to examine it. It also comes as public opinion remains low over Iran’s government as it faces both crushing U.S. sanctions and vast domestic economic issues.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq, its reaction to the American drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

At enough time, Iranian troops were bracing for a U.S. counterstrike and search to have mistaken the plane for a missile. The civil aviation report step by step a series of moments where the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 could have been avoided.

The report said the surface-to-air missile battery that targeted the Boeing 737-800 was relocated and was not correctly reoriented.

Those manning the missile battery could not talk to their command center, they misidentified the civilian flight as a threat and opened fire twice without getting approval from ranking officials, the report said.

The report notes that the Ukrainian flight had done nothing uncommon up until the missile launch, with its transponder and other data being broadcast.

The plane had just removed from Imam Khomeini International Airport if the first missile exploded, the report said. The 2nd missile likely struck the aircraft directly, as videos that night show the plane exploding into a ball of fire before crashing on the outskirts of Tehran.

The report put the blame entirely on the crew of the missile battery. Already, six people believed to be mixed up in incident have now been arrested, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

