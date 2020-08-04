Iran arrests 19 Afghans who raised Taliban flag in Tehran – Middle East Monitor

Iranian authorities have actually jailed 19 Afghans after the Taliban flag was raised in the capital Tehran throughout Eid Al-Adha events, Anadolu reported today.

According to the news website, Commander of Tehran Police Hussein Rahimi was reported by the Iranian news firm Tasnim stating that the Afghan residents raised the flag in the National Park in Tehran on the very first day of Eid on Friday.

He likewise stated that they took photos on their own and sent them to foreign sites which are hostile to Iran.

Of those jailed, he described, 5 stay in jail while the rest have actually been deported.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Sadiq Siddiqui, gotten in touch with Iran to avoid Taliban activities in Tehran as this hurts peace efforts, the London- based Asharq Al-Awsat paper reported.

United States intelligence: Russia used bounties to Taliban to target United States, NATO forces