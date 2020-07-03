Iran-Armenia cooperation agenda discussed in Yerevan – Armenian News

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan on Thursday received Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Armenia to talk about bilateral cooperation affairs.

Congratulating Abbas Zohuri on the start of his diplomatic mission, the minister expressed hope that he works effectively to expand, and promote the deepening of, the long-lasting Iraian-Armenian relations. Papikyan said that the high level of partnership is reflected particularly in the joint infrastructure development projects.

Thanking the minister for the reception, Ambassador Zohuri, for his part, expressed his willingness to impart a fresh quality to the multi-sectoral cooperation to completely realize the unused potential in the economic relations.

According to a press release by the Ministry, the sides also discussed the possibility of joint projects in regional cooperation, energy infrastructures and the transport sector.

Meantime they exchanged thoughts over the current steps towards reacting to the brand new coronavirus pandemic and the consequent overall economy.