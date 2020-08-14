Iran and Turkey condemn UAE’s peace agreement with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Iran and Turkey have actually implicated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of deserting the Palestinians, following the nation’s questionable peace offer with Israel.

The Iranian foreign ministry knocked the offer as an act of “strategic stupidity from Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv”.

“The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalising of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes,” a ministry declaration stated.

Calling “Abu Dhabi’s shameful move” harmful, Tehran cautioned versus any Israeli disturbance in the Gulf and stated “the government of the Emirates and other accompanying states must accept responsibility for all the consequences” of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo ğa revealed to press reporters in Istanbul today that Turkey will be thinking about closing its embassy in Abu Dhabi and suspending diplomatic ties with the UAE over its accord to normalise ties with Israel, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

This followed Turkey’s foreign ministry stated in a declaration that the Palestinians’ strong unfavorable action to the offer was warranted.

“History and the conscience of the area’s individuals …