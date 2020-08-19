Iran and the new reality in the Gulf after UAE-Israel normalisation – Middle East Monitor

After the UAE formally revealed normalising relations with Israel and participating in a new stage of bilateral relations, and in light of local advancements over the previous years, we can plainly picture the new reality of the Middle East in basic and the Gulf area in specific.

Those observing Iranian politics understand the degree of the deep-rooted hostility in the Iranian federal government for Israel and the strong belief in the concept of removing Israel from the local map. This is according to the political and ideological viewpoint of Iran.

However, the current choice of normalisation in between the UAE and Israel stunned Iranian political leaders, in spite of their understanding of the rapprochement in between Israel and some Gulf nations. However, for this to be formally revealed and publicised in this way is something Tehran thinks about to be a justification and a difficulty that need to be challenged. It will enforce a reality on Iran that clashes with the concept Iran has actually embraced given that the facility of its Islamic program after the topple of the Shah program, which was among Israel’s allies in the area.

It appears that those who state that the current Israel-Gulf normalisation came under pressure from the competition in between Iran on the one hand and the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on the other hand …