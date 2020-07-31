Iran agrees to pay compensation for downed Ukrainian Boeing   – Armenian News

Tehran has agreed to pay compensation for the crash of a passenger plane “International airlines of Ukraine,” Freenews.live reports, citing Abbas Mousavi, the official representative of the country’s foreign Ministry.

“Iran has agreed to pay compensation for the plane, but the implementation of this issue will take time and has various aspects from a technical and legal point of view,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by the IRNA News Agency.

Negotiations are continuing between Tehran and Kyiv, and Iran is responsible for what happened, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Mousavi also recalled that “many of the passengers” were Iranian citizens.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Iranian delegation on compensation began in Kyiv on July 30.