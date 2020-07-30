Iran achieves self-sufficiency in wheat production for 5th consecutive year – Middle East Monitor

For the 5th consecutive year, Iran achieves self-sufficiency in wheat production, the New Khal eej reported President Hassan Rouhani stating on Monday.

During a conference with a group of activists in the field of steel and petrochemical markets, Rouhani stated: “We achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production this year,” including: “We also achieved self-sufficiency in the past four years.”

“This is unprecedented!” he continued.

“It is possible that we import some wheat to meet the needs of the industrial sector, but we are self-sufficient in relation to the need of our citizens and affording bread.”

Rouhani mentioned that production capability of farming crops increased by 33 percent over the previous 7 years, keeping in mind that Iran produced 97 million tonnes of wheat 7 years ago compared to 130 million tonnes this year.

