“Analyticon” ․ Strange as it may seem, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is disguised as a false veil of struggle against the “plank nationalists”, has divided Georgia, which seems to be Ukraine’s ally.

More precisely, he did not split, but clearly highlighted the difference between the attitudes of the Georgian government and the society towards the Russian military terror in the territory of Ukraine.

On the second day of the war in Ukraine, President Salome Zurabishvili signed an application by opposition parties to hold a special parliamentary session on Russian aggression. The ruling Georgian Dream party refused to attend. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated that joining the Western economic and financial sanctions against Russia “contradicts the national interests” of the country, and official Tbilisi has no plans to apply them. For this he immediately received a flood of praise from Moscow…

After that, the best advice to the Prime Minister was probably given by the Georgian ombudsman (People’s Defender) Nino Lomjaria, writing on Facebook. “Irakli, let us explain to the humanist. Nobody asks you to become a Zelensky, just shut up. Do not disgrace us. “

Contrary to the position of the authorities, since the day of the Russian invasion, rallies demanding the removal of the current government and actions in defense of Ukraine have not stopped throughout Georgia. Thousands of Tbilisians, citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and other countries gather every day in the center of Tbilisi, in front of the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue. Such protest events are held in almost all cities of Georgia. By the way, two Russian citizens, Anton Mikhalchuk և Roman Perevers’s publicly burned Russian passports during one of the events, expressing their protest against the Kremlin’s policy.

And the Georgian authorities took an unprecedented step on February 28. The next day, a group of volunteers prevented the departure of a group of volunteers to Ukraine… The next day, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky recalled his country’s ambassador from Tbilisi. “We are immediately recalling the ambassador from Georgia for obstructing volunteers who want to help us and for taking an indecent stance on sanctions,” Zelensky said.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, in fact, did not agree with the Prime Minister’s statement, saying in an interview with France 24 state TV channel during his visit to France. “What can be expected from Georgia is open solidarity. This is exactly what I am referring to President Zelensky during my visit. The population of Georgia also expresses it very clearly. “

Nevertheless, the president of the “Georgian Dream” Irakli Kobakhidze saw the “hand” of their political opponent, the “United National Movement of Georgia” party, in recalling the ambassador of Ukraine, declaring: “Attempts are being made to involve Georgia in the military conflict. Of course, we will not allow it. “

How can you not remember the late Victor Chernomyrdin, who was the Russian ambassador to Ukraine for many years? After all, he was warning. “There is still time to save face. Otherwise, other parts of the body will have to be saved. ”

The Georgian authorities actually signed their verdict… Or rather, not the verdict և nor did they sign it. They just showed their incompetence. All the statements of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Culture and others that the sanctions against the aggressor country should not be joined show that they are afraid of the Kremlin regime (we would very much like to hope that they are not “bought”). Personally, I do not believe that such a position is conditioned by concern about “national interests”. Rather, it speaks of acting against national interests, the country and the population, such as seizing 20% ​​of Georgia’s territory and capitulating the people of your own country to becoming refugees.

We can remember that after the Russian embargo in 2006, Ukraine was the country that took over most of Georgia’s exports, thus helping to save our country’s economy.

During the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko was one of the first to come to Tbilisi to support Georgia.

It is clear that the Russian aggression against Ukraine will end sooner or later. However, even if we assume that the Kremlin will succeed in occupying Ukraine, at least Moldova and Georgia will be next in line. And no “concern” of Gharibashvili about national interests will be able to stop the Russian tanks and air force.

Of course, the government’s failure to join the sanctions can be explained by the fact that it is not desirable to refuse Russian tourists, export wine, water and fruit to the Russian market. It can be explained by the fear of repeating aggression. However, international sanctions will in any case force the Georgian banking and financial sector to restrict contacts with Russia. Thus, the National Bank has already confirmed that it has imposed restrictions on Russian financial organizations. And “VTB Bank Georgia” sold its assets in Georgia to the Chinese “Bazisbank”.

Today the whole world helps Ukraine, nobody helps Russia և The Georgian government decided to become “none”.

Irakli Tsikhladze

Journalist:

Tbilisi

Full article in “Analyticon” magazine