iRAG J01 Kids Headphones Foldable Stereo Tangle-Free 3.5mm Jack Wired Cord On-Ear Headset for Children/Teens/Boys/Girls/iPad/iPhone/School/Kindle/Airplane/Plane/Tablet (Ocean Blue)

Product Description

Adjustable Headband



Ensure perfect fit and lightweight design for long lasting comfort. Perfect for music, movies, games, and educational time.

Cushioned Ear Cups



Block out ambient noise and listen with long-lasting comfort.

Nylon Braided Cord



Premium nylon fabric prevents tangling and adds another layer of durability.

Flexible Headband



with snug soft padded cushion comfortably fits all head sizes.

On-ear headphones has padded soft cushions and noise reduction. Adjustable headband for a perfect fit, and a lightweight design for kids age 3 and up. Foldable design for a more compact and easy storage. The cord is a 5 feet long nylon braided cable. Designed for kids, girls, boys, children, toddlers, school.

Please note that there is NO microphone, remote or volume control on these headphones.

Compatible with all smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops and all 3.5mm audiojack devices.