iQOO’s 120W FlashCharge tech can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 15 minutes

Earlier today, OPPO revealed that it will debut its 125 W quick charging innovation 2 days from now, while its Realme spin-off has actually likewise started teasing its own 120 W chargingtech Now, VIVO’s iQoo sub-brand has actually demoed its own 120 W FlashCharge innovation in China, and the numbers we saw throughout the discussion have actually got us thrilled.

The business is utilizing a double-battery style to carry out the innovation that depends on a exclusive power brick to supply a voltage of 20 V backed by 6A existing. It travels through a charge pump and after that provides 60 W (5V/12 A) power to each half of the battery loaded inside a smart device.

iQoo states the 120 W FlashCharge quick charging innovation can energize a 4,000 mAh battery from 0-to 50% mark in just 15minutes The charging speed flattens a bit later, taking a overall of 15 minutes to totally charge the battery, which is still quite darn remarkable and much faster than anything we have actually encountered up until now.