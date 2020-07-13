iQOO’s 120W FlashCharge tech can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 15 minutes

By
Jackson Delong
-

Earlier today, OPPO revealed that it will debut its 125 W quick charging innovation 2 days from now, while its Realme spin-off has actually likewise started teasing its own 120 W chargingtech Now, VIVO’s iQoo sub-brand has actually demoed its own 120 W FlashCharge innovation in China, and the numbers we saw throughout the discussion have actually got us thrilled.

The business is utilizing a double-battery style to carry out the innovation that depends on a exclusive power brick to supply a voltage of 20 V backed by 6A existing. It travels through a charge pump and after that provides 60 W (5V/12 A) power to each half of the battery loaded inside a smart device.

iQoo states the 120 W FlashCharge quick charging innovation can energize a 4,000 mAh battery from 0-to 50% mark in just 15minutes The charging speed flattens a bit later, taking a overall of 15 minutes to totally charge the battery, which is still quite darn remarkable and much faster than anything we have actually encountered up until now.



Source link

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR