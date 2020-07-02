iQOO Z1x is coming on July 9 with a 120Hz punch hole display

vivo’s gamer-centric sub-brand iQOO unveiled the iQOO Z1 in May now the company announced it will abide by it up with the iQOO Z1x on July 9. iQOO also confirmed that Z1x will support 5G networks and pack a 120Hz display with a punch hole in the top-right corner.









iQOO did not reveal every other specifications of the Z1x, but as a result of TENAA we realize it will sport a 6.57″ FullHD+ TFT screen and feature a total of four cameras – a 16MP snapper on the leading and a 48MP main camera at the back joined by two 2MP units.













iQOO Z1x images shared on TENAA’s website

The Z1x is expected to have a Snapdragon 765G SoC at the helm with 6GB and 8GB RAM. It will boot Android 10 and also have three storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The Z1x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and fueling the entire package will be a 4,880 mAh battery which is rumored to charge at up to 33W.

The pricing and availability information on the iQOO Z1x are unknown, but we’ll learn about them next Thursday.

